Estranged couple Aamir Ali & Sanjeeda Shaikh share glimpses of their daughter’s twin birthday celebrations

It was the birthday of estranged couple Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter. Their daughter Ayra turned two years old yesterday and the actress shared glimpses of the celebration on her social media handle. Aamir also shared a video of his small celebration with his daughter.

Sanjeeda Shaikh took to Instagram to show the birthday party of little Ayra. She first posted a video of her daughter singing the birthday song and she also joins in later. The actress wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to my gurl who taught me more about myself and the world Thankyou for showing me the right path.” She also shared numerous videos of Ayra enjoying the party with her friends.

Aamir Ali also showered gifts on Ayra on the occasion of her birthday. His mother was also seen partying with Ayra and giving her gifts. Aamir Ali cut the cake with her and helped her to enjoy the ride on her new tricycle.

Sharing the video, Aamir wrote in the caption, “Happy bday my little angel..Lots & lots to write, but she can’t read, so I won’t write much.. it’s between us …just sharing a small celebration we had this morning.. thxx for being there in my life my Ayra.. #jaan #happybirthday #life #love .”

