Even finger injury couldn't stop Gauahar Khan to groove to popular song Booty Wurk; See Video

Gauahar Khan shares another dance video of her on Instagram. She is seen showing off her perfect dance moves.

Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar is enjoying their vacation at a tea garden in Siliguri. They have been sharing pictures from the beautiful destination. The couple is going on a cycle ride and taking a walk in the tea garden. Their blissful vacation will inspire you to go on a vacation. The actress has now shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen grooving on a song Booty Wurk. But it’s her caption that stole all the limelight.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, she writes, “So I have an injured finger , but was just practising this n thought it turned out well , so posting it . #bootywork #injuredsoldier #reels #trending #danceislove can u spot someone special in this video ????? In the video, she is seen wearing a black tee paired with black pants. Her moves in the video are so perfect. We also spotted her Bigg Boss trophy in the background! Fans also reacted and complimented her.

Recently, she and her husband danced to the popular song Iko Iko by Justin Wellington. The couple danced very nicely.

Take a look at the screenshot here:

Earlier, in the day she had posted a series of pictures where she gave a glimpse of her vacation. It looks like the couple is having a great time enjoying each other’s company. The couple tied the knot in December 2020 and it was an intimate ceremony. But their wedding pictures went viral. She was looking very beautiful at her wedding. The actress was last seen in Tandav, a web series.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan shares PICS from her blissful Siliguri vacation with hubby Zaid Darbar; Latter says ‘Lub you’

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Gauahar Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×