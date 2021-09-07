Evicted Bigg Boss OTT contestant Millind Gaba learns about Sidharth Shukla’s demise: It shook me from inside

Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Millind Gaba, was recently evicted from the show, following which he learned about the news of Sidharth Shukla’s tragic demise. Speaking to a leading daily, Millind shared that he was really shocked and wasn’t able to process the news. He also remembered Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s entry at the OTT house only last month.

In an exclusive chat with ETimes TV, Millind Gaba shared that Sidharth had entered the OTT house with a positive aura, and that he got a big brother vibe from him, who was there to guide the contestants. "When I came out and heard about Sidharth’s death it shook me from inside. I couldn’t process the news. I couldn’t handle it nor was I able to accept it. Whatever has happened, it is very unfair and it shouldn’t have happened. Bahut galat hua hai… and when I heard how he passed away, his head was in Shehnaaz’s lap, I was disheartened. It is very tragic,” he further added.

Gaba also said that he is a huge fan of the late actor and would always keep him in his prayers. "I send all my prayers. May Mata Rani bless his soul with all the happiness and peace. I know he is not with us but he will always stay in our hearts. Like I say that I’ve earned people from my Bigg Boss journey, he has earned many people, loving fans in his lifetime. I am his huge fan. He will always be in my prayers and I will pray for his family also,” said Millind.

Sidharth Shukla’s family recently held a meditation and prayer session for the late actor’s soul. Facilitated by the Brahma Kumaris, the meditation session was held by BK Yogini Didi and the late actor's soul was blessed by Sister Shivani and the Brahma Kumari sisters. During the prayer meet, Sister BK Shivani talked about how Sidharth's mother, Rita Shukla had shown immense strength after losing her only son.

