Ex Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse on her engagement: I am marrying the man of my dreams

Former Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nehha Pendse is all set to get engaged to her beau Shardul Bayas and the bride to be is over the moon about this new phase of her life.

Nehha Pendse, who became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 12, has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all, the television actress is set to enter a new phase in her personal life. As per the recent buzz, Nehha is all set to walk down the aisle soon with beau Shardul Bayas. In fact, the lovebirds will soon be exchanging the rings and the former Bigg Boss 12 contestant can’t keep calm about the same.

Confirming the news of her wedding, Nehha stated that it is the best feeling of her life and she is happy about this new phase. Calling Shardul the man of her dreams, the actress stated that she can’t wait to start her life with him. "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life. I can't thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy,” Nehha added.

To note, Nehha and Shardul started dating early this year and have been head over heels in love ever since. Interestingly, the engagement celebrations have already begun at Nehha’s residence with the Grahmukh Pooja which was attended by the bride-to-be and her parents. The diva was seen dressed in a red and golden saree and the bridal glow on her face was evident.

