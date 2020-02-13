Ex Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli REVEALS about her character's details in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

Bigg Boss 13 ex inmate Madhurima Tuli will soon be seen in Helly Shah starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. Here's all you need to know about the character she plays.

Madhurima Tuli who grabbed many eyeballs for her stint in the hosted Bigg Boss 13. While the controversial show is all set to conclude in a few days, Madhurima is also back in action. Yes, the Chandrakanta actress is ready to make a comeback on TV with Ek Baar Phir: Ishq Mein Marjaawan. The show stars Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead roles. While news of the same had been doing rounds since quite a few days, nothing was known about what character will Madhurma be seen playing in IMMJ 2.

But, now finally, the actress has spilled the beans about her character in an interview with Times of India. Revealing about her role, Madhurima said that she plays the role of a special agent in the show. She added that it is a positive character. Well, Madhurima is known for playing negative roles. However, after doing so many dark roles, the actress now wants to do some positive characters, at least for now. Talking about the same, she mentioned that the viewers somehow like her seeing her in negative roles. She added that even though she likes playing grey and mean characters as they don't have any restrictions and offer a great scope to perform, she wishes to wait for a positive lead role for her next big project.

Madhurima also had shared a picture with Helly from their shoot on her Instagram handle, a few days ago. Speaking of IMMJ 2 it will revolve around the concept of love, revenge and sacrifice/. Some reports suggest that the it will replace BB 13 and take over the 10.30 pm slot on the channel after Salman Khan's show. What re your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section below.

