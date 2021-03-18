Ex Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla admires Rahul Vaidya's speaking skills but can’t be friends with him

Abhinav Shukla, who is prepping for his next song release with Rubina Dilaik, opens up on why he will never be friends with Rahul Vaidya.

The reality show Bigg Boss 14 has ended but there are some fights that have still left mark on contestants’ minds. Some have left it inside the house but some are still carrying sourness with them. Abhinav Shukla, who entered the show with his wife Rubina Dilaik, was friends with everyone but with time the relationship changed especially with Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, and Jasmin Bhasin. The actor had multiple times said that he does not know Jasmin Bhasin as she has spread wrong rumours about them.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Abhinav Shukla was asked if one contestant he would never be friends with? And he promptly took Rahul Vaidya's name but also said that he admires his speaking skills. I think when he spoke, he was clear in his speech, I won't say correct or wrong, I mean right or wrong but he had a clarity of speech," he added. Rahul and Abhinav had nasty fights inside the house which including calling him ‘nala’. Though, Rahul Vaidya had said that he has no grudges against anyone as he has left the house with a clean heart.

Talking further Abhinav said that he want to say Aly Goni that let start fresh and forget what happened inside the house. In the past, Abhinav had said he doesn’t know Jasmin Bhasin. He also says that he has no idea behind this behaviour of the actress. Abhinav then recalls the time when he cried after being hurt by Rakhi Sawant. In the house, Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant gained ample popularity. Rakhi Sawant did many things to woo Abhinav even pulling his shorts strings which was badly trolled by fans.

