Ex Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia shares pic with Lata Mangeshkar & wishes speedy recovery from COVID-19

Rajiv Adatia came into limelight with his entry as an wildcard in the reality show Bigg Boss 15. He was quite popular inside the house for his entertaining nature and good friendship with the contestants. He was evicted from the show last month. He has recently shared an old picture with veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar as she is admitted in ICU after testing COVID-19 positive. He wishes for her to get well soon.

He has shared a picture with Lata Mangeshkar, and wished her a speedy recovery, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Lata didi @lata_mangeshkar . You are very strong and I know you will be ok. Missing you and spending time with you! Thank you for all the blessings and my prayers and my love is with you but I know you will be totally ok! love you!"

See post here-

Post his eviction, Rajiv had told ETimes about his conversation with Lataji over the phone. He said, "She is my Godmother. I didn’t ask Lata ji that much about the show, but she told me that she loved the show and blessed me. She’s very happy for me."

On January 11, Lata Mangeshkar's niece confirmed that the singer tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the ICU for precautionary reasons.

"She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers," her niece Rachna told ANI.



