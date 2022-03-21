Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Dimpy Ganguly announces pregnancy, to welcome third child soon

Dimpy Ganguly, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 8, is brimming with happiness. And why not? The actress and mother of two today announced that she is soon going to become a mommy again. For those unaware, Dimpy tied the knot with a Dubai-based businessman in 2015, Rohit Roy. The couple first embraced parenthood back in 2016 as they welcomed a baby girl (Reanna), and later, in 2020, Dimpy and Rohit got blessed with a baby boy (Aryaan Roy). The actress, who is now in UAE, took to her social media handle and shared a picture with her two kids along with a lengthy post to announce the good news.

“To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can't help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that's painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their "mum". How I know this? Because I'm still like that with mine ;) Can't believe very soon this love will become x3! Happy mother's day to all the lovely girl mums, boy mums, furry mums, friend mums, dads who are also mums and basically anyone who is willing to open their hearts to responsibly give and receive a love that's this big in magnitude in the UAE and all over the world. #uaemothersday #mothersday #mothers #momofthree,” she shared the good news in a long post.

Take a look: