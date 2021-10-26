Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi all set to enter politics

Published on Oct 26, 2021 02:36 PM IST  |  3.4K
   
Kamya Panjabi all set to enter politics
Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi all set to enter politics
Advertisement

Kamya Punjabi has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. She has been part of numerous successful daily soaps and was seen as part of the reality show Bigg Boss too. The actress is quite popular for standing up for important issues and always states her opinion without any hesitation. There are reports by ETimes TV that the actress has joined the Congress party and the announcements will be made shortly.

As per the sources, “Kamya always aspired to get into politics. However, she couldn’t take the plunge earlier due to her work and busy schedule. Now that her show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has wrapped up, she has decided to take the plunge.”

Kamya has presently not given any comments regarding the topic. 

In a prior interview with BT, when her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki wrapped up the shoot, she had shared, “On the last day of the shoot, I cried a lot when the director announced pack-up. I didn’t leave the set for a couple of hours. It has been a few days since the shoot wrapped up, but I continue to feel low. Shakti is a brand, which started on a beautiful note, and I am glad that it has ended on a high instead of being dragged unnecessarily. Bas yahi hai ki koi dhakke maar ke nikaale usse achha aap izzat se nikal jaao. Today, many shows are returning with the second season and I am sure Shakti will come back, too.”

Kamya has been part of the TV industry for more than two-decade and has featured in several shows including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, and Beintehaa. Now it will be interesting to see her in politics as she takes a major step in her career.

On the personal front, Kamya is married to Shalabh Dang, a Delhi-based healthcare professional. The two tied the knot in February 2020.

Also read- Kamya Punjabi opens up on her first Diwali with Shalabh Dang, taking time off from shoot & more

Advertisement

Credits: Etimes TV


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹729.00
₹1,195.00 (39%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹189.00
₹599.00 (68%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹109.00
₹299.00 (64%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹258.00
₹495.00 (48%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual Vacuum Bag Sealer/food Pouch Clip/bag Zipper For Home Kitchen (multicolor) -18 Pcs

Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual...

₹99.00
₹199.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,824.00
₹2,095.00 (13%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
Ao Smith X8 Ro|9 L Storage|100% Ro+scmt (silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|mineraliser Tech| High Water Saving| Suitable For  more Than 200 Tds | Wall Mount Water Purifier For Home

Ao Smith X8 Ro|9 L Storage|100% Ro+scmt (silver Charged Membrane Tech.)|minerali...

₹15,549.00
₹23,050.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
View All