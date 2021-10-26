Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kamya Panjabi all set to enter politics

Kamya Punjabi has been part of the entertainment industry for a long time now. She has been part of numerous successful daily soaps and was seen as part of the reality show Bigg Boss too. The actress is quite popular for standing up for important issues and always states her opinion without any hesitation. There are reports by ETimes TV that the actress has joined the Congress party and the announcements will be made shortly.

As per the sources, “Kamya always aspired to get into politics. However, she couldn’t take the plunge earlier due to her work and busy schedule. Now that her show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has wrapped up, she has decided to take the plunge.”

Kamya has presently not given any comments regarding the topic.

In a prior interview with BT, when her show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki wrapped up the shoot, she had shared, “On the last day of the shoot, I cried a lot when the director announced pack-up. I didn’t leave the set for a couple of hours. It has been a few days since the shoot wrapped up, but I continue to feel low. Shakti is a brand, which started on a beautiful note, and I am glad that it has ended on a high instead of being dragged unnecessarily. Bas yahi hai ki koi dhakke maar ke nikaale usse achha aap izzat se nikal jaao. Today, many shows are returning with the second season and I am sure Shakti will come back, too.”

Kamya has been part of the TV industry for more than two-decade and has featured in several shows including Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, and Beintehaa. Now it will be interesting to see her in politics as she takes a major step in her career.

On the personal front, Kamya is married to Shalabh Dang, a Delhi-based healthcare professional. The two tied the knot in February 2020.



