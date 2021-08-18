Ex Bigg Boss contestant Kashmera Shah supports of Shamita Shetty & slams Akshara Singh for age shaming

Actress Kashmera Shah is known for her love for Bigg Boss. She keeps a close watch on the contestants of the show and she has been following the Bigg Boss OTT. She has recently shared that she got very irritated with the behaviour of four contestants of the present season of the Bigg Boss OTT. She has expressed her anger on age shaming that Shamita Shetty went through on Twitter.

Kashmera expressed her anger on Akshara Singh, Nishant Bhat, Moose aka Muskaan Jattana and Pratik Sehajpal. She shared a clip-on social media where Akshara was seen talking to Moose and Pratik as she says Shamita Shetty is almost like her mother because of her age. She was making fun of Shamita’s age as she is 42.

Shame on you all for age shaming our girls. How dare you? I have got an instant dislike for these four now and I stand by @ShamitaShetty and anyone that goes through this age slamming. You are lucky I am not inside to break your face housemates. @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @biggbossott_ pic.twitter.com/nd7p1VbULA — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 17, 2021

I am totally with @ShamitaShetty on this issue of age and background l went through this last season when I was inside the house? What does age or background have to do with skill and determination @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @karanjohar @justvoot @VootSelect — kashmera shah (@kashmerashah) August 17, 2021

