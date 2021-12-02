Ex Bigg Boss contestants Neha Bhasin & Veena Malik support Shamita Shetty after she faints on the show

As the promo of the upcoming episode, the VIP and the non-VIP contestants will be seen getting into a major fight. In the promos, it was seen that Shamita Shetty and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who were made sanchalak for the tasks, got into a war of words during the on-going task. Their argument became heated and almost physically violent, when Karan and Tejasswi tried to calm her down, but she fainted. Karan rushed her to medical room.

Neha and Shamita have been friends since Bigg Boss OTT and the former recently got evicted from the BB15 house. Seeing the promo, her good friend and former Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin has spoken in support of Shamita Shetty. The singer tweeted about Shamita being a strong contestant and also slammed Devoleena for crossing the line just for TRPs. She said, “I really don't want to comment on BB anymore par seriously aaj main andar hoti toh koi bohot regret karti woh apni existence. Trp ke liye itna mat giro. Not KOOL. @ShamitaShetty will bounce back. I know she will. Thank you @itsmetejasswi #KaranKundrra for looking out for her.”

I really don't want to comment on BB anymore par seriously aaj main andar hoti toh koi bohot regret karti woh apni existence. Trp ke liye itna mat giro. Not KOOL. @ShamitaShetty will bounce back. I know she will. Thank you @itsmetejasswi #KaranKundrra for looking out for her. — Neha Bhasin Official (@NehaBhasinTeam) December 1, 2021

Former Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik also supported Shamita Shetty as she said that she should be the winner of the season. She tweeted, “Looking forward to seeing #ShamitaShetty lift the #BB15 trophy this year! She totally deserves it!”

Looking forward to seeing #ShamitaShetty lift the #BB15 trophy this year! She totally deserves it! — Priya Malik (@PriyaSometimes) December 2, 2021

The upcoming episode will include a huge fight between the housemates as they try to win the task. The non-VIP contestants, who were standing tall against the VIP members, will be seen fighting with each other to save the prize money.



