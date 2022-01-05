Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Vishal Kotian & Ieshaan Sehgaal support Tejasswi Prakash against Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss 15. The actress is appreciated by audience for her dedication towards the game. She is also in the limelight for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The duo expressed feelings for each other in the house, but they have been going through ups and downs. Recently, she was hurt by the harsh words of Karan and had an emotional breakdown.

The fans of the actress are upset to see her in this condition and angry at Karan Kundrra for insulting her. Along with netizens, some ex Bigg Boss 15 contestants including Vishal Kotian and Ieshaan Sehgaal have come out in her support.

Vishal Kotian tweeted, “Stay strong TEJA.. Umar, KK kya kar rahe ho yaaro.. CHAR YAAR the hum itni jaldi bhool gaye.. feel helpless n can’t watch bb.. for the first time I wish I was not evicted.. #TejaswiPrakash #biggboss #biggboss #KaranKundrra #UmarRiaz”.

Ieshaan Sehgaal also tweeted, “Can't see #TejasswiPrakash breaking down like this,stay strong girl You are winning hearts, your fans and family all are here for you #BiggBoss15”.

See tweets here-

For the unversed, Tejasswi called out Karan for siding with Shamita Shetty during the ticket to finale task and Karan passed demeaning comments about Tejasswi. Though she gave it back to Karan, she was hurt with his behaviour. She was seen crying in front of her friend Nishant Bhat. This is not the first time that Karan has lashed out at her, but she has always made amends with him.



