Ex or Next: Tension brews between exes Varun Verma and Saloni Sehra as they confront each other

Giving love a second chance is a thought we have all felt at least once in our lives. At the same time, we’ve been faced with moments that require us to be headstrong and move on. It’s never an easy choice to decide what must really be done. MTV’s new reality show Ex or Next has done just that by making the impossible, possible! MTV recently launched a new show Ex or Next has got three good-looking ex-couples on the beautiful island of the Maldives to see if they give love a second shot or decide to move on.

The show takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride where they will witness awkward and controversial moments, as well as watch couples, spend time introspecting themselves and other contestants. For those expecting fireworks, the first episode started with a bang as tensions began to brew between the handsome hunk Varun Verma and his ex, the beautiful Saloni Sehra. The episode showed instances where it seemed that Varun and Saloni’s relationship have unfinished issues.

The movie date had Krissane and Salman having a gala time, the same can’t be said for Varun and Saloni. The two went on a date with Nikita Bhamidipati and Samarthya Gupta respectively, who have a past of their own. With Varun and Saloni exchanging unpleasant looks, it wasn’t surprising to see the two confront each other. Varun had also creating a scene in front of everyone.

Will the tension between Varun and Saloni increase or will things change for the better and see them give love a second chance, will be seen in further episode.

Also read-Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan fame Krissann Barretto & her ex Salman Zaidi unite for new reality show ‘Ex or Next’