Ex Roadies winner Shweta Mehta reveals being offered Bigg Boss & Khatron Ke Khiladi & why she declined both

Shweta Mehta was the winner of the Roadies Rising and earned a lot of fame with it. The ex-roadie recently opened up on losing out on the opportunity of being a contestant of the reality show Bigg Boss. She shared with TOI about her major accident right before her scheduled meeting with the makers of the show that led to her backing off. She was going to participate in the show in 2019 but could not do so because of her injuries.

Shweta shared in the interview, “When I was at the peak of my career, I met with an accident and was bedridden for 6 months and lost out on a lot of projects. I was endorsing four brands during that time and had done a music video 15 days before. I had not even promoted that song and was supposed to do some college visits in Punjab to promote the song. I couldn't do it. I had auditioned for a Punjabi movie and it had gone very well. The makers were happy with the audition.”

She further revealed, “In fact, the makers of Bigg Boss were finalising or casting contestants and I was supposed to meet someone from the team, a casting agent on September 8, 2019, and I met with an accident on 6th, just two days before the meeting. It was and is my dream to do another reality show. It was very painful and devastating. But I kept myself positive and told myself that I know I have wasted my two years, but I still have time in my hand to achieve my goals. If I keep nagging and crying I will waste more time and won't be able to come out of my past.”

Shweta also shared about getting offered Khatron Ke Khiladi as she had got a call also from someone and he asked her for a medical certificate because they thought she won’t be able to perform.She also shared about the problems faced by her in the last two years due to the accident. Shweta said that the casting directors want to know what she has done in the past two years. She received few offers some time ago but they were scared to take her because of the accident as they thought she would have marks on her body and may have problems in working on the sets. She shared that she could feel it from their talks. She added that she is ready for being cast and will be creating her own content also.