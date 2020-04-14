EXCLSUIVE: Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra approached for the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi?

Paras Chhabra has reportedly been approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi's next season but well, we have to wait it out to know if and when it happens, how does it go about.

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are two of the best reality shows on Indian television and while we know that each has a separate fan base, it so happens that contestants tend to overlap between the two. We have seen on multiple occasions how after doing Bigg Boss, someone is a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi the very next season, or, vice versa. And well, this year, Khatron seems to have suffered a rather long delay given that everything is on a halt amid the current lockdown.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 ended rather recently, or a long time back if you come to think of it, however, the contestants continue to be in the news for things they do or say. And so, someone who has constantly been keeping in the news is Paras Chhabra. From ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri to his recent stint where he distributed essentials to the poor, he has always made it to the headlines. And more recently, we hear that Paras was approached for not just Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, but also Khatron Ke Khiladi's next season while doing Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, a wedding card with Paras and Mahira Sharma's names on it went viral recently, and talking about it, he had told us earlier, "Well, I am seriously surprised and it is overwhelming to see how they are all sending out so much love to us. With their constant attempts, it looks like they will not stop until we get married after all. I am wondering how did someone get a card at this time but well, fans have their own ways."

