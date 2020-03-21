EXCLUSIVE: Aanchal Khurana on equation with Paras Chhabra post Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge winner Aanchal Khurana gets talking about the show and a lot more. Read on to find out what she said.

Aanchal Khurana has successfully managed to make a connection with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and gone on to win the show. However, it wasn't enough time to form a bond that was strong enough to fall in love, and yet, the two did create quite the headlines. And now, as the show is over and they are both busy doing their own thing. in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Aanchal got talking.

Ask her how the show ended with her being Paras Chhabra's connection by the end, her thoughts about the way the show ended, she says, "The time I spent inside the house was really small and it was almost impossible to actually win the show. When I entered, I thought I have a couple of months and if I genuinely build a connection with Paras, I don't mind getting married or engaged, after dating him for a couple of months of course and if I don't have a connection, I will just do the show and come out because I did not want to make a fake connection just to win the show."

She also added, "Anyway there were a couple of fights when I entered the show and given I don't have any filer, I speak what I see and I cannot sugar coat my words. I don't understand why people do that and there were so many fights, especially with Ankita. I went to the show for Paras and now, if he is asking me about her, I had to say what I did. She can do whatever she wants and I have seen how Ankita holds onto Balraj's hand and sits on his lap and there is a scene where she talks to Paras about a kiss as well, and if someone asks me about her, I will say that I cannot be like that and I need someone to be loyal to be. So, when I spoke about the physical, I meant the physical touch you share with your man, and you will not have that with anyone else."

When quipped about her current equation with Paras, she says, "We are just taking it forward as friends because I came to New Delhi and he is also posting videos with Mahira, who he says is his good friend. We barely met for 10 days and that was enough to just be friends so we will just go with the flow because you cannot decide and fall in love. Given the short time we had, we just got to know each other and now that I am here, we are in touch and we speak on the phone."

Talking about her interest in doing Bigg Boss, she says, "There is still time for the next season of Bigg Boss and the industry is shut because of Coronavirus right now, but when I get it, I am going to grab the opportunity." She also got talking about how Bigg Boss is not just about fights and that there is a luck factor involved in the show as well.

Ask her if she got time to bond with Shehnaaz Gill, she says, "I spoke to everyone for just 10 minutes everyday but I never created a bond with anyone. Also, I was with Paras the entire time talking about food, Delhi, Vrindavan, and other things. She was usually there with Ankita and when I spoke about the latter, she took it upon her so I was never going to have a bond with her. However, I liked her in Bigg Boss 13."

