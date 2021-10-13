EXCLUSIVE: Abhidnya Bhave confirms Pavitra Rishta 3; Sings praises for Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande

After creating a massive buzz in the town, Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta came with the second season of late and went on to become the talk of the town in no time. Starring Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande in the lead, Pavitra Rishta 2 was aired on the digital platform and has opened to rave reviews. Apart from Shaheer and Ankita, the show also featured Abhidnya Bhave in a pivotal role who is overwhelmed with the response to the show. Recently, in an exclusive with Pinkvilla, Abhidnya opened up about the next season of the show and was all praises for Shaheer and Ankita.

Speaking about the response for Pavitra Rishta 2, Abhidnya stated, “I am glad it has been received well and it has really benefitted every way. I am very happy with the kind of appreciation I have received irrespective of the length of the character. I am personally very attached to the show as I have been a follower of the show before I made my debut”. She also mentioned that Pavitra Rishta 3 is on the cards and that the team is shooting for the same.

To note, Abhidnya was seen playing the role of Manjusha and has been elated to share the screen space with Shaheer and Ankita who were seen as Manav and Archana respectively. “It was amazing as I have adored both of them as audience and as a performer. Apart from being good performers, they are good human beings and that is the reason they are where they are. Ankita has been a part of Pavitra Rishta since day one and nobody knows the whole series more than her. She is a ball of energy. She is the one who helped ease the environment on set and she lives Archana 24*7 and she is so much like her. She is absolutely genuine and it shows in her work and I am so happy I get to share the screen space with her. I am looking forward to working with her,” she said.

This isn’t all. Abhidnya stated that Shaheer was the perfect choice to play the role of Manav after Sushant Singh Rajput. She asserted, “I didn’t have many scenes with Shaheer but still we bonded so well. He is so focused and understands the skin of the character very well. He makes sure to give his 100 percent despite hustling in several projects.” When quizzed about Shaheer’s comparisons with Sushant who played Manav in Pavitra Rishta, Abhidnya emphasised, “It was very obvious and even Shaheer knew it when he took it up. But with that, there was also a sense of responsibility to genuinely do your part as an artist. In fact, after Sushant, if anybody could do it so beautifully, genuinely, and selflessly, it would have been Shaheer. I am sure if Sushant was here, he would have been very happy because it was his baby. And if his baby is flourishing, he would have been the happiest”.

