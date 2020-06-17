EXCLUSIVE: After Erica Fernandes, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke's Ritvik Arora says 'Have apprehensions to shoot'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ritvik Arora opens up on his apprehensions to resume shoot anytime soon in views of coronavirus crisis. Read.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Ritvik Arora, Kaveri Priyam, Rhea Sharma in pivotal roles is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show premiered last year in March and soon became one of the audience's favourite. The fans of the show have been waiting for the cast to resume shoot as soon as possible, so, they can watch fresh episodes. Recently, Erica Fernandes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame had raised apprehensions about resuming shoots amidst the coronavirus crisis and had mentioned that she is not "too keen" currently. Now, YRHPK's Ritvik Arora, who plays the role of Kunal, has come forward to share his worries.

We asked Ritvik if he is to resume shoots, to this, he said, "The situation is grim right now. I think nothing can be said for sure as of now. The situation is changing every next day so there are a lot of dynamics. I'm just hoping this pandemic ends soon and with it, our apprehensions of stepping out of the house safely." So, will he not join the team if the shoot begins next week? "Yes, as of now I'm not," he replied. He added that "maybe a week or two later when and if things get better" he can try.

Meanwhile, television shows stalled shooting after a complete lockdown was announced by the government in the view of coronavirus pandemic. The situation hasn't improved as yet but in an attempt to ease out lockdown, starting this month, a certain levy was given.

Credits :Pinkvilla

