EXCLUSIVE: After Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Karan Patel approached for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5?

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has big plans for Naagin 5. A little birdie informs us that Karan Patel has been approached to be a part of the show as well. Read details.

Everyone's eyes are currently on the big cast of Naagin 5, which Ekta Kapoor promises to be bigger and better. After the lukewarm response to Naagin 4, fans have been waiting to see how the successful franchise bounces back to meet their expectations. We have already informed that , Surbhi Chandna have been roped in by TV czarina to play leads in the supernatural drama, and now a little birdie informed us that has been approached to be a part of the show.

A source informed, "Karan has been approached to play a small part in Naagin 5. It is a cameo that Ekta wants Patel to portray. Karan is yet to confirm to the makers on the same." The shooting for Naagin will resume after June 26, according to our sources but nothing has been confirmed as yet. We reached out to Karan to confirm the same but he remained unavailable.

Karan was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Khatron Ke Khiladi. His performance in Khatron so far was much loved. Moving on, about approaching Hina and Surbhi for the lead roles on the show, a source informed, "Ekta has apparently finalised Surbhi Chandna, Ishqbaaz fame and Hina Khan to play Naagins in the fifth season. They were looking for a fresh yet famous face to carry on the Naagin legacy and both these ladies enjoy a massive social media following and are extremely famous amongst the Indian audiences."

