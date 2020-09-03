EXCLUSIVE: Akanksha Puri aka Television's Parvati QUITS Vighnaharta Ganesha

Akanksha Puri, who has rumoured to be approached for Bigg Boss 14, has decided to quit her show Vighnaharta Ganesha.

Akanksha Puri, who is rumoured to be approached for Bigg Boss 14 this year, made her debut on television as Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesha. She won hearts with her performance and now after completing 700 episodes and giving nearly 3 years to the show, Puri has decided to quit Vighnaharta Ganesha. Yes, you read it right!

According to sources, Akanksha Puri will be quitting Vighnaharta Ganesha, reasons for which are yet to be known. A source informs that Akanksha has applied for the notice period and will soon be dropping out from the show. She was playing one of the leads (Mata Parvati). The actress is reportedly prepping up for an upcoming project. We tried reaching Puri for a comment but she remained unavailable. Earlier last month, Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame quit the show, later, Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah too quit their respective shows.

Recently, the actress was in the news again after she shared a cozy picture with Mika Singh. Akanksha is seen sitting on the singer’s lap as he holds her. She bids him ‘good night’ in the caption and guess what! Singh has also shared the same picture on his Instagram handle now! The actress was also approached for Bigg Boss 14 but she reportedly was still mulling over the offer and nothing has been decided so far.

