EXCLUSIVE: Akanksha Puri shifts to sets to resume Vighnaharta Ganesh shoot; says 'I'm back home post 3 months'

Akanksha Puri exclusively shares a few pictures of herself in Maa Durga avatar for her show Vighnaharta Ganesh. She spoke to us on the new normal and how she is enjoying being to work after 3 months.

The shoots for television shows have finally resumed and are on in full swing for the past one week. Akanksha Puri too has resumed shoot for her show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Akanksha revealed that her set has been shifted to Amgaon and that she feels it is one of the best decisions. She also shared that she feels like home to be back on set and is really excited to work again. Not just that, the actress made sure the cast and crew of 40 people now start the 'new normal' with sweetness.

She said, "I started by distributing chocolates !! Muh meetha kara kar shoot start kar rahe hai," and added, "It was a very good idea to shift to Amgaon. This place is so positive and so safe. They are taking care of everything. Sanitizing every corner !! Maintaining social distancing !! Every staff in my room is with PPE kit. I feel so safe and secured here !! Way safer than my flat in Malad. She continued, "No one is allowed to come in or go out from the set."

Further, she elaborated that she has shifted to set and the producers have ensured her a special room with a gym attached to it. "Yes on the set they have made a special room with a gym attached. I'm happy to see everyone is following all the rules strictly. It feels like I am back home after 3 months. It started with my fight sequence in Mata Durga look, holding script after 3 months is such a happy feeling. I feel so complete. But, yes to adjust to this heavy makeup, jewellery and costume will take a few days."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×