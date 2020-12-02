EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni to make a return inside Bigg Boss 14 house again

Aly Goni had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant and his entry in the show had certainly changed the game in the house.

The makers of Bigg Boss 14 aren’t leaving a chance to surprise the contestants and the audience in the ongoing season. The popular reality show has come up with some mind-boggling twists so far with the recent one being the finale week announced in the middle of a season. Host , during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, had revealed that the show will be witnessing the finale week and that it will also have elimination throughout the week.

Recently, Bigg Boss 14 witnessed another jolt as Aly Goni was eliminated from the show. It was a fight to survival between Aly and his BFF Jasmin Bhasin and he was the one bidding adieu to the house. His elimination has come as a shock to not just for the housemates but also the audience. As Aly walked out of the house, the social media was inundated with tweets demanding his return on the show. But here’s a catch. Our sources have stated that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor has been eliminated and his exit is just another twist in the show. It is reported that he will be returning to show soon.

Meanwhile, as Bigg Boss 14 is witnessing a finale week, several popular contestants from the previous seasons of the show will be entering the house to challenge the housemates. This will include Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, Vikas Gupta etc. Needless to say, these former contestants will sure add on to the entertainment quotient of Bigg Boss 14.

