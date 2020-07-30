EXCLUSIVE: Aly Goni on rumours of dating Jasmin Bhasin: She is my best friend NOT my girlfriend

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have been rumoured to be dating each other for some time. Aly, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opens up on the rumours.

Aly Goni will be back with the Made In India special edition of Khatron Ke Khadi which also features Jay Bhanushali, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, , Haarsh Limbachiyaa among others. Aly Goni, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, opened up on the rumours of dating Jasmin Bhasin, which has been going around for the longest time. Aly laughed at the rumours and clarified that Jasmin is his very good friend but he is not dating her, for sure!

“These rumours, everybody talks about this thing but trust me, there is nothing between us. Bilkul kuch nahi hai,” he stressed and hinted that what if he is currently dating someone who is not known to anyone and is having a problem with these rumours. “If these rumours continue, I feel if I have a girlfriend, she will start feeling bad. You never know, what if I have a girlfriend currently? Maybe she is not liking these rumours!” he asked.

When asked if he is hinting at dating someone, Aly laughed, “No no,” and about Jasmin added, “She is my best friend. But not my girlfriend. It was never a thing. We are very close. I feel very good when I meet her and I am very comfortable with her. I speak to her. The way I am with Wahi and Arjit Taneja, it is the same with her.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

