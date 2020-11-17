EXCLUSIVE: Amar Upadhyay recounts the epic Mihir Virani death scene in Kyunki which led to protests by fans

Recounting the iconic scene from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Amar Upadhyay shared with Pinkvilla, "While shooting the Mihir death scene I had goosebumps."

Television’s favourite Mihir Virani aka Amar Upadhyay is back with a fresh show on Colors titled Molkki. He is joined by Priyal Mahajan on the show which focuses on the practice of buying out brides in North India. The matured love story begins today and in a chat with Pinkvilla, both Amar and Priyal opened up on the show. Amar also recounted the epic Mihir Virani death scene which led to legit protests on roads in 2001.

Recounting the iconic scene, Amar shared, "While shooting the Mihir death scene I had goosebumps. The scene before that where I say bye to everyone in the family and wave at Tulsi before leaving for a meeting. That's when I felt like I am leaving the show and that life won't be the same afterward. Everybody thought that I am leaving the show, and had tears in their eyes. I was not clear if I would come back to the show, but thankfully they called me back in 15-20 days and that was something which is rare. I feel I was blessed that this happened with me where I got to see so much love."

About his show Molkki, Amar revealed, "When I first heard Molkki, I did not even know what it meant but when I researched about it, I was stunned that such practices exist in our society. I feel the audience likes and accepts everything that is new and I wanted to be a part of this show."

"The times have changed today. it is more driven by TRP and hence everyone needs to up their game always," Amar replied while speaking about the pressures of TRP today.

Take a look at Amar' full interview here:

ALSO READ: Amar Upadhyay undergoes makeover for Molkki; Says ‘I like experimenting with looks for my onscreen characters’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×