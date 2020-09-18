  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on THIS date

Here's when Amitabh Bachchan will be back on your TV screens with Kaun Banega Crorepati.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 03:25 pm
EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on THIS dateEXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan to return with Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 on THIS date
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been posting a couple of pictures from his tedious and fulfilling shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12. The actor recently was found to be COVID 19 positive and after proper treatment, he was tested negative, much to nation's relief. Well, if you have been wondering exactly when will KBC 12 begin? We have the date for you. A source informs, "Kaun Banega Crorepati will be premiering from September 28 on Sony Tv. It will be telecast from Monday to Friday at 9 PM." Well, even though a clash with Bigg Boss 14 is averted, KBC is all set to put Sony TV back on the TRP list.

Sr Bachchan has been busy shooting the new season of popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 and has been sharing regalr updates on social media about the same. Recently, he shared photos and accompanied it with a poem that he wrote. He was inspired by poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra. His post read: "Ji haan huzoor, main kaam karta hoon, main tarah tarah ke kaam karta hoon, main kism kism ke kaam karta hoon. Kuch kaam kiye the maine masti main, kuch kiye praat-raat jabardasti mein. Ye KBC ki lat lagi hai, logo ko santusht karu bas yahi apeksha Sony ko. Shuruaat hui hai, abhi to din kuch baki hain, sneh aadar pyaar mile, to hum aabhari hain."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Bachchan has been sharing regular updates on the precautionary measures being taken on the sets. 

