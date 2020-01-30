EXCLUSIVE: Anita Hassanandani: Karan Patel and Ankita's baby is adorable & because of them even we want a baby

In an exclusive chat with her, Anita Hassanandani opened up meeting close friend Karan Patel and Ankita Patel's baby girl Mehr and couldn't stop raving about her being adorable. She even revealed that Rohit Reddy and she have been planning a baby soon too.

will soon be entering Naagin 4 and is pretty excited about it. Anita has been juggling projects for the longest time and is finally taking it a bit slow now. In an exclusive chat with her, she opened up meeting close friend and Ankita Patel's baby girl Mehr and couldn't stop raving about her being adorable. She even revealed that Rohit Reddy and she have been planning a baby soon too.

"She is so adorable, she is a doll and I am so happy for KP and Anki. It is an amazing phase of their life and I am so happy. Because of them even we want to plan a child and hopefully that should happen soon. I am really really proud and happy for them," Anita told us. Anita and Karan have been great friends always and are family to each other.

For the unversed, on December 14, the actors were blessed with a baby girl. In a media statement, Karan confirmed the news and said he is overjoyed and added that Ankita and baby are healthy. Soon, industry pals took to their respective social media handles to congratulate the couple and one of them was Vikaas Kalantri. He posted a picture of himself with wife Priyanka and Karan Patel. And captioned the same as, "Congratulations to the new #daddy @karan9198 & #mommy @ankzbhargava in #town. Welcome to the #club guys The hands on KP was a welcome surprise. Lots & lots of love to the little princess ."

