EXCLUSIVE: Anita Hassanandani on Naagin 4, friendship with Nia Sharma, says, 'Miss Surbhi Jyoti'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anita Hassanandani revealed her excitement about her return to the supernatural show, and her friendship with Nia Sharma and knowing Jasmin Bhasin. She said that she feels like being back at home. Read on.

has been one of the most loved and followed TV female celebrities. The actress will be returning to Naagin 4 and will be soon taking forward her character as Vishakha. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Anita revealed her excitement about her return to the supernatural show, and her friendship with Nia Sharma and knowing Jasmin Bhasin. She said that she feels like being back at home.

"I am so excited to be back in Naagin because to play Vishakha was an amazing experience and to carry it forward is an amazing opportunity. There will be so many twists and turns as I am back to reveal a secret to the family," Anita revealed and added that her entry was not pre-planned. "That was never the plan. It is just that they got in touch with me and I thought Naagin is a big brand and why not? Vishakha is a powerful character. So, it fell in place and I hadn't taken up anything anyway. I wasn't doing much, hadn't taken up any show so I just thought this was right. It is always a proud moment to get associated with a brand like Naagin. It is super successful and loved. Hence, instantly I said yes."

"It was, for sure. People had loved it and we got so much love. I definitely miss the team here, although the crew is the same. I definitely miss Surbhi Jyoti. But, it is still a comfortable zone for me as I know Nia Sharma. It is not like I am working with someone stranger. For me, it is like home but I do miss Surbhi. I haven't shot much with Nia as of now. I have a lot with Jasmin and she is very nice and sweet," Anita replied while talking about her bond with Nia.

About her upcoming projects, Anita stated, "Right now, there is nothing like that for now. I don't want to rush into anything. All my life I had been juggling between work. Right now I am in the stage where I can take it easy. I can spend some time with Rohit and I am enjoying the very not so hectic stage and not missing out on anything."

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More