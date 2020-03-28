EXCLUSIVE: Ankita Bhargava on parenting with Karan Patel, precautions for Mehr due to Coronavirus & more

Ankita Bhargava gets talking about taking extra precautions due to Coronavirus for Mehr, parenting with Karan Patel and more. Read on to know what did she say.

and Ankita Bhargava welcomed their baby girl Mehr a couple of months ago, and while she has been sharing photos on her social media and recently, she also wrote a little note to her which has our heart. With the Coronavirus lockdown, a lot of things have sort of become difficult to keep up with, and so, we got into a chat with Ankita on parenting, this time together, and other things. Ask her how has parenthood has been treating her, and she says, "It has taken me by surprise! I wasn't sure if I would be able to live up to it but it seems there is a biological switch which just amps u up for parenthood."

It's barely been a couple of months since her daughter arrived, ask her if this lockdown feels like an advantage for the three of you (you, daughter, and Karan) to spend quality time? She says, "Honestly, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein ended and Mehr came into this world. So KP had all the time in the world to be with us. However, he is such a work-out-o-Holic that he would still spend half a day traveling to and from his gym and gymnastic classes. So the advantage of this lockdown is that I get to see him in the afternoons as well. So now, when Mehr wakes up post-lunch, he spends time with her while I catch up on my much-needed power nap."

On how has she been keeping up with the lockdown, given the additional safety measures needed because of Mehr, she says, "Thankfully visitors had stopped coming even before the lockdown happened. Also, our staff stays with us. So there is no one coming and going from the house. Everyone at home is asked to keep the washing and sanitizing regularly, especially around Mehr. I am taking care of my immunity by drinking orange juice for Vit C and Tulsi tablets for respiratory health. We are devising new ways of entertaining her at home. Sadly, we take her around the house in the new pram when we have exhausted everything else. She loves music, so I play the harmonium for her and take music lessons, we dance on SRK songs... there is never a dull moment."

During the quarantine period, people are now taking up different skills. Ask Ankita, what she and Karan have been up to, she replied, "Well well well, we have been super productive, so much so that we produced another human being all together! (laughs) Taking care of a tiny human is a full-time job, I do plan to start painting again when I have the energy."

Moms always have advice, ask her what's your advice for people with newborn babies, she says, "Boost your own immunity. Breast milk is the best for strengthening your child's immunity. Stay home Stay Safe. Do not entertain people other than the family you are living with at the moment. Be positive in your thoughts. What a mother hears, feels and believes transmits into the child, try not to get bogged down by those maddening forwards on WhatsApp."

