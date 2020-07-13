  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly on sabbatical post motherhood: My body changed; I couldn't look at myself

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly opened up on her comeback with Anupamaa, on her sabbatical from work since 2013 and more.
Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, is all set to make a comeback with Anupamaa, where she chronicles the hardships and struggles of a housewife. Rupali returns after seven years to the TV screens and with all eyes on her, we asked Rupali, what made her say yes to the show. To this, Rupali said, "When I heard the narration for Anupama, I genuinely struck a chord. It is a dream role for any actor."

She revealed how her husband pushed her to take up the role. "When I told my husband about it, he was the one who pushed me to take up the offer. He said, ‘Go, live your dream.’ Such roles come in a lifetime and you must definitely take it up," she added. She also revealed why she did not take up any other offers. "After Monisha, a lot of comical roles were offered to me but I did not want to do it. They weren’t as exciting."

Rupali also revealed why she took a sabbatical for seven years before returning with Anupamaa. Rupali shared, "Seven years back after I gave birth, I gained weight. My body changed and I couldn’t look at myself. I would not step out of the house afraid of what people would say. If I couldn’t look at myself, why would people want to look at me? Self-doubt started seeping in. So, when Sarabhai 2.0 happened, I somehow managed to get out but then I realised I don’t want to leave my child alone. Hence, when an offer would come up, I would quote ridiculous figures (laughs)." She got married in 2013 and turned a mother in 2015. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on

Lastly, she said, "Rajan Sir and I go back 20 years. I did his first show Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi and it was an opportunity to get back with him. Also, mostly the role had so much to offer as an artist. There are so many emotions riding in together."

