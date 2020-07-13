EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly on sabbatical post motherhood: My body changed; I couldn't look at myself
Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, is all set to make a comeback with Anupamaa, where she chronicles the hardships and struggles of a housewife. Rupali returns after seven years to the TV screens and with all eyes on her, we asked Rupali, what made her say yes to the show. To this, Rupali said, "When I heard the narration for Anupama, I genuinely struck a chord. It is a dream role for any actor."
She revealed how her husband pushed her to take up the role. "When I told my husband about it, he was the one who pushed me to take up the offer. He said, ‘Go, live your dream.’ Such roles come in a lifetime and you must definitely take it up," she added. She also revealed why she did not take up any other offers. "After Monisha, a lot of comical roles were offered to me but I did not want to do it. They weren’t as exciting."
Lastly, she said, "Rajan Sir and I go back 20 years. I did his first show Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi and it was an opportunity to get back with him. Also, mostly the role had so much to offer as an artist. There are so many emotions riding in together."