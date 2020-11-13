EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Rupali: Instead of wasting money on firecrackers this Diwali, lets give it those in need

Speaking about her Diwali plans for this year, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly told Pinkvilla, "I wish everyone a very happy Diwali which celebrates the joy of giving, sharing with family."

Rupali Ganguly has always been the crusader for noiseless Diwali. Her love for animals is well known and stressing on the amount of anxiousness pets go through during this time, Rupali calls for celebrations which are full of light and fervour keeping the spirit alive whilst preserving nature. Speaking about her Diwali plans for this year, Rupali told Pinkvilla, "I wish everyone a very happy Diwali which celebrates the joy of giving, sharing with family."

"There are so many families around us who because of the lockdown and pandemic, they need assistance. I would request people to look around for them and as I have been advocating for years and years, I am totally against bursting crackers. Any kind of noise and air pollution, not only does it harm the animals, but it also ruins our environment. During the lockdown we have seen how the environment has flourished, it was breathing," Rupali shared and added, "Diwali is a festival of light and happiness and not about noise and unnecessary show-off and wastage of money. I have seen people burst huge bombs and firecrackers, my father was ill for the longest time and would dread Diwali because of the noise. People are bothered by all this noise, what’s the point of such a noise full of Diwali?;" Rupali asked and stressed that while she understands the emotions behind it, now is the time to act and make sure the environmental balance is not disturbed.

She exclaimed that instead of wasting money on firecrackers, we can help the needy, especially with the pandemic still ongoing. "I know that it is said to be a shagun to burst little firecrackers during Laxmi Puja but can we not replace that with diyas? Let us make this a beautiful Diwali. The money you will be wasting on firecrackers can be given to those in need, and with their blessings, your Diwali will anyway be beautiful. Let’s be responsible every Diwali because the planet can only take so much, and the lockdown has already taught us that. Have a safe Diwali," she concluded.

Rupali is currently slaying in the titular role in Anupamaa which continues to hold the number one spot.

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Diwali!

