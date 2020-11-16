EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey on playing Vanraj, bond with Rupali Ganguly and audience response

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa about his experience so far and bond with Rupali Ganguly. Read on.

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is currently being watched and loved like nothing else. The show has been doing very well on the TRP charts and completed over 100 episodes recently. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj about his experience so far and bond with Rupali. About Vanraj, Sudhanshu said that the character is grey and that is what excites him.

“I can very confidently say that my character Vanraj is one of a kind. Not just on television but even otherwise. Having done close to 40 feature films in Hindi, a few in Tamil and one Hollywood film, and limited TV but very good work that I have done, I can very confidently say that Vanraj is one of the best things I have done till now. The reason why I did this show is primarily because of the character which was offered to me. it is not because I am the hero of the show, but because of the kind of brilliance this character has, the layers he has to deal with. He is grey, pure white, sometimes black, suddenly bounce back, there is a lot of complexity in the character. It is not a character where there is anything definite, hence it is very challenging,” Sudhanshu shared.

He added, “There is a very thin line that you walk on because he is not a villain, he is grey. He is a guy who is from a middle-class background but very successful. While playing Vanraj, I learn so much, I am loving playing this, and I hope the love keeps pouring. The response from the audience is phenomenal and nothing like this has ever happened to me before.” About his bond with Rupali, Sudhanshu exclaimed, “Rupali and I have known each other for many years. She is a fine human being and my bond with her is great. The comfort with each other brings out the best in us.”

