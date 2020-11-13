EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey reveals Diwali plans: The idea is to enjoy the ambiance and feel of it

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey, speaking to Pinkvilla, reveals that their Diwali plans every year has been all about staying indoors, and just enjoying the ambiance and feel of Diwali.

Diwali this year is slightly different for many, but for Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj Shah of Anupamaa, the festivities change nothing. Sudhanshu, speaking to us, reveals that their Diwali plans every year has been all about staying indoors, and just enjoying the ambiance and feel of Diwali. They believe in having a low key celebration by just spending time with the entire family.

"Diwali plans are very simple. I am going to be staying home with family this Diwali. Our Diwali plans are mostly the same every year, we don’t go out of the house. We do our puja and then sit at home, have dinner and light up the house properly, and enjoy the ambiance and the feel of Diwali. Enjoy watching some nice movie or something at home, spend time with family," he told us.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu as Vanraj has been portraying numerous shades and is garnering lots of praises. The show has been performing very well on TRP charts and has been consecutively ranking number 1 across boards. The show starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role focuses on the life of a housewife and the challenges she endures. Right now, Anupamaa is witnessing a major twist with Vanraj being exposed and Anupamaa finally taking the reigns of her life into her hands.

Anupamaa airs at 10 PM on Star Plus from Monday to Saturday.

