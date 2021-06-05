EXCLUSIVE: Apna Time Bhi Aayega’s Vivana Singh on World Environment Day: 'Small bits lead to bigger changes'

Apna Time Bhi Aayega actress Vivana Singh talks about environment preservation through small actions on World Environment Day.

Vivana Singh is a TV actress, who is presently playing the role of Maharani Rajeshwari in the popular TV show Apna Time Bhi Aayega. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows including Mahabharat, Police Factory, Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Ye, Kumkum Bhagya and others. On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, the actress shared her views with Pinkvilla. She said that it is the duty of every person to respect Mother Earth and the living beings.

Vivana Singh said, “We co-exist alongside them and hence we are equally responsible to take care of the environment and its resources and not exploit them for our own benefit. I believe in our own capacity, each one of us can do a little bit to help the planet heal and reduce the current globalization impact.”

The actress has shared that climate change had proved to be very disastrous and it is because of the negligent actions of people. Hence, people should work for preservation measures before it's too late. She said that small steps can lead to bigger results. She also talked about the efforts taken by her for preserving the environment. She said, “The minimum that I do is to conserve and save water that I am not using, I have substituted plastic for safer and environment friendly materials that do not harm the nature and I am trying to grow as many plants around me while encouraging others to also do so. All these small bits are what can lead to a bigger change in our environment.”

