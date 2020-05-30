EXCLUSIVE: Arhaan Khan says, 'Prince Narula is a very good friend; rumours of distancing not true'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arhaan Khan opens up on rumours of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary distancing themselves from him because of Rashami Desai.

made headlines last year after he went inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. He was dating before things turned upside down and the actress revealed that she is breaking up with him. A few details of Arhaan's personal lives had gone public while he was inside the house which left Rashami heartbroken. Later on, it was revealed that Arhaan allegedly even withdrew money from Rashami's account while she was inside the house.

Arhaan has denied all the allegations and went on to say that Rashami is doing all this for sympathy. Shortly, there were rumours that Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary distanced themselves from him because of all the lies he told Desai. Yuvika even confirmed that they are no longer friends with him and in fact, Prince was never friends with him, she said. "He was invited to our wedding as any other colleague was," she said.

When we asked Arhaan on the same, he said that while Prince has always been a good friend, he never really was close to Yuvika. He said, "I have also heard the rumours. Prince is a very good friend of mine and we are friends. Yuvika I have only known through friends, she is my bhabhi, so I really did not have an equation with her. But I don't think Prince has given any statement. I don't know where these reports from but I have not felt anything like that."

