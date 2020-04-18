EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Bijlani on COVID 19 scare: These are unprecedented times, life is the most important thing

Arjun Bijlani spoke about spreading awareness regarding the ongoing COVID 19 crisis and he sure has a lot of things to say, all of which make sense. Read on to know.

The entire world is currently facing the wrath of the novel Coronavirus outbreak and while we are all trying to cope up with it amid the ongoing lockdown, there are other measures that need to be taken. Everyone has been doing their bit, especially actors from across the entertainment industries and they have all spoken about things one needs to do, extended support, and a lot of other things. Today, , got talking about the ongoing pandemic and so, fans have taken to social media to praise him for the same.

While talking about it, Arjun told us, "I just told everybody that there are three words that you have to take care of right now, 'Suraksha, Saiyyam and Swatchta' and if we don't do that, it will affect everyone and it is a long pattern. It is not about today or tomorrow, it is about every day. I think I am someone who can influence people to a certain extent so I want to do my best. These are unprecedented times for everybody, everyone has a different set of problems in their houses, or even as a country."

He added, "The most important thing is life right, so I don't want anyone to do a stupid mistake, something that happens out of negligence and you contract that disease. So my message is to not do that little mistake since it will not just affect you, but also your family. We have to understand that the COVID 19 virus has to take just one strike at us, but we have to be careful about multiple things. It is important to remind people respectively and regularly, and I think that is something many actors have been doing. I just want to send across the right message and of course, help people."

