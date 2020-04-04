EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh loved Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana’s song Kalla Sohna Nai: It’s a happy go lucky track

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh revealed the song she liked the most among Paras & Mahira’s song, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s number and Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s Kalla Sohna Nai.

Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, while everyone is stuck at home, Pinkvilla got in touch with Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh for an exclusive chat. The gorgeous star who won hearts by her stint on the show has been adhering to the lockdown and ahead of her birthday, she spoke to Pinkvilla exclusively about her life after Bigg Boss 13. Recently, Bigg Boss 13’s popular duos Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill featured in a song Bhula Dunga, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana did Kalla Sohna Nai Song and Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma did a song Baarish.

In our exclusive chat, we asked Arti whose song she loved the most. To this, Arti said that she loved Asim and Himanshi’s song Kalla Sohna Nai the most. Not just this, Singh further revealed that she liked the other two songs of Sidharth-Shehnaaz and Paras-Mahira too. But, out tof these, she liked Asim and Himanshi’s song more. Arti said that the number is catchy and an extremely happy go lucky song. The gorgeous star shared a friendly bond with everyone when she was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house too.

On the song she loved the most, Arti said, “I really liked Himanshi and Asim’s song, Kalla Sohna Nai. Baki sab ka emotional songs hai. They are also good. But Mujhe Asim and Himanshi ka song catchy hai and it is a happy go lucky song.” Well when we asked her about her favourite song these days, she talked about Badshah’s song Genda Phool and mentioned that she loved it. Meanwhile, the diva will be turning a year older on April 5, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, Arti will be celebrating her birthday with just a friend and won’t be able to meet her brother Krishna Abhishek and bhabhi Kashmera Shah.

