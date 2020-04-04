EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh reveals 1st thing she will do when lockdown ends and it has a connect with Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 Fame Arti Singh exclusively opened up about her friendship with Rashami Desai after the show and also revealed what she will do after the lockdown ends.

Bigg Boss 13 ended almost 2 months ago and post it, the lives of the former contestants moved on. Inside the house, Arti Singh and shared a great bond, with a few exceptional cases where they fought over small things. Now, after the show has ended and Arti is at her home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Amidst this, fans even wanted to know how her friendship changed with Rashami Desai. In a recent and exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arti opened up about her friendship with Rashami.

Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Arti spoke about the bond she shares with Rashami. She said that even before the show, they had been friends and their bond dates back to 8-9 years. Hence, Arti mentioned that their friendship never got hampered. Arti said that inside the house, they hardly fought over big issues and only had tiffs on small small things. When asked about the first thing Arti would love to do after lockdown ends, Singh mentioned that she would first like to travel to the Golden Temple in Amritsar with Rashami Desai and then go to Balaji Temple.

Arti said, “As soon as lockdown ends, I would like to go to Amritsar. Mujhe Rashami ko leke jana hai. Maine usse bola hua hai and I promised her. So, I want to go to Golden Temple. And then to Balaji.” Talking about her bond with Rashami post Bigg Boss 13, Arti said, “We connect over video calls. Rashami will always be my friend. It has been 8 or 9 years since she is there in my life. Bigg Boss house is a place where jaha equations change hota hai rehta hai. Hamara Jhagda agar hua bhi hai, toh choti baat pe jese chai ki patti pe, safayi pe, khaane pe. Kabhi personal nahi hua ke hamare beech mein gandagi huyi ho. We have maintained respect. We haven't spoken about each other’s personal lives. We haven’t talked shit about each other inside the house. Our fights have always been about small things. She has spoken about me, I have spoken about her. Thik hai. Utna toh chalta hai uss ghar mein. Hence, she is a good friend.”

Well, that surely puts everything to rest. Arti spoke candidly about Rashami and cleared the fact that they are good friends and will continue to be good friends. Meanwhile, Arti will be celebrating her birthday on April 5, 2020. But this time, she won’t get to throw a bash as there is a lockdown.

