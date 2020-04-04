EXCLUSIVE: Arti Singh reveals if she has been in contact with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh got candid during a live chat with Pinkvilla earlier today and well, she also happened to talk about Sidharth Shukla, and Shehnaaz Gill. Read on to know more.

Arti Singh was one of the top finalists of Bigg Boss 13 and she has had a fine journey on the show. Though she did not win the trophy, the actress sure left a lot of people impressed with her dignified act inside. Arti has herself termed her game ‘independent’ and she continues to live by it. The Bigg Boss 13 fame will be celebrating her first birthday post the big show tomorrow but is slightly disappointed with the ongoing lockdown in the view of coronavirus pandemic. While the global crisis has definitely taken a toll on everyone, Arti, in a live chat with Pinkvilla, shared that she won’t be able to meet her close ones due to the lockdown but she will definitely spend the time with her best friend Nimisha. However, Arti expressed that she is very bumped that she cannot even meet her brother Krushna Abhishek, who she revealed was making some birthday special delicacies for her.

Moving on, we asked Arti if she has met up with Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. To this, she revealed that she has not been in touch with both of them but she liked their music video Bhula Dunga. When asked if she would love to feature in a music video, Arti revealed that she was supposed to do a music video which was to begin on April 6 but due to the lockdown, now everything is pushed. She further revealed that she will be featured independently on the single. Arti and Sidharth were said to be pretty close before they entered the house.

Moving on, Arti revealed that she is still in touch with and that they have been friends for many years and no Bigg Boss can dent their relationship. She also revealed that she will take Rashami to Golden Temple as soon as the lockdown is shut.

