EXCLUSIVE: Arun Govil on Ramayan beating the likes of Game Of Thrones: I feel good for such a huge thing

We got in touch with Ramayan actor Arun Govil about the show garnering skyrocketing numbers and the actor is definitely glad about the success the show has managed to achieve. Read on to know what did he say.

In a rather surprising turn of events, Ramayan reruns have gone on to create history by becoming the highest viewed show ever, thereby beating the likes of Game Of Thrones and many similar shows. The news about the same has been buzzing all across the internet and well, it sure is a great piece of revelation for the entire team of the show. And so, we got in touch with Arun Govil aka Ramayan, and asked him on how does it feel to see the show do so well.

With a hearty smile, he has the most humble reply to the question. He went on to say, "Ramayan has performed so well and it has become the best in the world as far as the TRPs and the popularity is concerned and you feel good, so am I, and I am very happy for all the people associated with it. Because such a nice thing has happened and such a huge thing has happened, I am happy because of everything, given it is supposed to be the best show across the world at the moment."

Meanwhile, in a conversation with us, Deepika Chikhlia aka Sita from the show, also went on to reveal how she is a big GOT fan herself and about the numbers, said, "I am myself a fan of GoT and to see my work getting more viewership to that is just surreal. I feel it is the millennials who have been watching. In fact, when it started, I was very clear that the ones in my generation have seen it and have enjoyed the magic of the process of the show."

