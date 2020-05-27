EXCLUSIVE: Asha Negi on going through depression after failure of her two TV shows: I thought it's over for me

In an interview earlier, Asha Negi had revealed that when two of her TV shows did not work back to back, she was really depressed. Read on.

Asha Negi recently featured alongside Sharman Joshi in Baarish 2. The show has done well on the OTT platform and in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Asha opened on why she became selective about taking up projects and how the failure of her two shows led to her depression. For the first time, she shares the emotional turmoil she went through during that time. In an interview earlier, Asha had revealed that when two of her TV shows did not work back to back, she was really disheartened.

Explaining further, she exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Emotions did ride high when the two shows didn't work. When the first show did not work, I was like 'it is okay, maybe I have had a good career in the past, so one not working is okay.' But then the next also did not work and I was really disheartened. I was so demotivated. I thought it is over for me. I was very depressed at that time. I had also put on weight because I was eating so much because of depression. It did hamper my mental peace and confidence."

She continued, "I let it happen and went through that feeling. With time, I healed and realised that I am an actor and here to perform and it is okay if my projects did not work, but I can be a little selective with my projects. I won't pick up any project for the heck of it. That's why I took a long break because nothing good was offered to me. I am glad it happened. You know, when I had to come to Mumbai, I got projects back to back without much struggle despite my inexperience. I did not see struggle then, so, I feel this is when I struggled. I collected myself then, and with time, I evolved as an actor and person."

Credits :Pinkvilla

