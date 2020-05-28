EXCLUSIVE: Asha Negi on hate comments: Initially it used to hit me but I don't care anymore

Asha Negi, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that initially she would get affected but now she has learnt to avoid it. Asha also revealed that when she was new to the industry, her friends kept her sane and helped her in situations she didn't understand.

Asha Negi is a private person. She hardly gets candid about herself but like all actresses, she too has had her share of haters. The Pavitra Rishta actress, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, revealed that initially she would get affected but now she has learnt to avoid it. Asha also revealed that when she was new to the industry, her friends kept her sane and helped her in situations she didn't understand.

"Initially, when I used to browse social media, it used to hit me a little when I used to see and read hate comments. It used to affect me. After a point, I realised that it is okay, they don't have anything better to do, that I don't have to take it personally and when I learned it, I was okay. I don't care," Asha opened on how she deals with hate comments.

ALSO READ | Asha Negi goes on a week long social media detox post break up with Rithvik Dhanjani

When asked who helped her in the initial stage, given that she is an outsider, she added, "There are a lot of people frankly. I have been lucky when it comes to being surrounded by the right people. There were friends and there was Rithvik who really guided me throughout. A lot of times it happens that I don't know how to handle people or talk, but I have this team, my genuine friends who tell me when something is not right."

Asha recently featured in the second season of Baarish 2 alongside Sharman Joshi. She will also be making her Bollywood debut with Ludo which might now release digitally.

Watch Asha Negi's full inteview below:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×