EXCLUSIVE: Asha Negi on liplock scenes: Won't limit myself as an actor but won't do it to only grab eyeballs

Asha Negi rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta. The show was a huge hit and continues to be one of her favourite characters. Asha returned with Baarish which has received a good response. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Asha if she had any apprehensions of doing a liplock scene on screen. To this, she said that while she was certainly awkward, she had no apprehensions as she doesn't want to limit herself to anything.

Describing why the kissing scene, in general, was challenging for her, she said, "In season 2 we have liplock and kisses which in ways was challenging for me because this was the first time I would be doing a kissing scene onscreen. So, there is this one scene where I am really angry with Sharman's character and I am ranting and he suddenly holds me and kisses me. That was very difficult to do and I was very nervous about it. To get that emotion out, it had a lot to do."

Did she have any apprehensions? She added, "As an actor I am pretty clear now what I want to do and what I don't want to do. So, I had already thought about it if I would be okay with it. A few years ago, if I was told to do this maybe I wasn't ready for it but I am ready today as an actor because I don't want any limitations to hamper my performance and career. But one thing I don't want to forget is that if such scenes are there only to grab eyeballs and putting it there because there is no censorship on the web, and the story doesn't demand it, then I might have a problem, otherwise, I don't want to limit myself as an actor."

