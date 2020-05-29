EXCLUSIVE: Asha Negi: When I started acting, I would fumble so much; would forget lines; was under confident

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Asha Negi opens up on her initial days as an actor where she would fumble a lot and would be under-confident. Read.

Asha Negi entered the industry with Bade Acche Lagte Ho, however, rose to fame with Pavitra Rishta. As an outsider and with no formal training in acting, Asha revealed that she felt very unconfident in the beginning but with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar there to teach her, she evolved. She also mentioned that their support meant a lot to her and also helped her grow as a human being.

"I was an outsider, I was naive, underconfident, didn't know anything but I had that fire and was very ambitious. I wanted to go out and dance in front of the camera. I think when I started acting and I got the show Bade Acche Lagte Ho, I got to work with Sakshi Tanwar and Ram sir, I felt so fortunate. I remember I used to fumble a lot, I had no formal training in acting, no workshops, I had just come to Mumbai. When I used to see them act, I used to fumble, forget my lines but they supported me throughout, and seeing them I learnt so much," Asha shared.

She asserted, "I know a lot of other senior actors who would have lost patience to work with a new actor but Ram sir and Sakshi Ma'am were very supportive and shaped me into being a good actor and a human being."

Asha was last seen in Baarish 2 alongside Sharman Joshi. The show has received a warm welcome from the digital audience.

