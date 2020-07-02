EXCLUSIVE: Ashi Singh on replacing Avneet Kaur in Aladdin: Was apprehensive to step in but learning each day

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ashi Singh opened up on the pressure of replacing Avneet, her apprehensions, shooting in testing times, and more.

Ashi Singh will be replacing Avneet Kaur in the show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress was last seen in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai opposite Randeep Rai. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ashi opened up on the pressure of replacing Avneet, her apprehensions, shooting in testing times, and more. She also revealed how this character has made her learn so many new things every day. Over to her:

How has the 'new normal' been? You are replacing Avneet on the show... excited or nervous?

It's my fourth day today. It is exciting. I am scared. I am nervous; it is a mixed feeling. I know I have stepped in as a replacement, someone else has played this character for two years and people will expect accordingly. I have never played a character like this, this is completely different from my own personality but I am getting comfortable with the character now. I am loving it because I am learning something new every day.

Were you apprehensive though given that Avneet was loved as Jasmine?

I had apprehensions. I deliberated for some days before giving my nod. But, then I realised there is so much this character has to offer and on TV, we hardly get characters where there is something new to do every moment, so I am actually excited. I know people will have comparisons but I am waiting to see how they react.

Are you scared of the COVID-19 situation... while shooting on sets?

Yes. I did not step outside my house for the last three and a half months, but then we will have to live with this. We can't stop working and the producers are taking every precaution mentioned to ensure safety.

You have returned on a set after a long time. How has it been?

I have returned to a set after 10 months, everyone is taking precautions and using sanitizers, but still, you do feel a little scared. Moreover, my first day I had to shoot an action sequence, which I never did before. It is my introduction shot where I am a warrior. My body was paining after giving that shot because I never performed such sequences before. I was worried about my body language and everything. Moreover, I was doing it with Sidharth who is a pro in this, so I was more nervous.

The camaraderie with Siddharth Nigam?

It is really nice. He is very kind and sweet. I am enjoying shooting with him. He is very helpful and guiding me with sequences.

What are the differences you see while shooting after the hiatus?

Of course, it is difficult but manageable. We are trying to keep our distance but during the shot, we have to be together otherwise we are avoiding any contact. I just wish things are fine, thoda darr toh rehta hai.

Credits :Pinkvilla

