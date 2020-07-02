  1. Home
  2. tv

EXCLUSIVE: Ashi Singh on replacing Avneet Kaur in Aladdin: Was apprehensive to step in but learning each day

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ashi Singh opened up on the pressure of replacing Avneet, her apprehensions, shooting in testing times, and more.
11512 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Ashi Singh on replacing Avneet Kaur in Aladdin: Was apprehensive to step in but learning each dayEXCLUSIVE: Ashi Singh on replacing Avneet Kaur in Aladdin: Was apprehensive to step in but learning each day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ashi Singh will be replacing Avneet Kaur in the show Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress was last seen in Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai opposite Randeep Rai. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ashi opened up on the pressure of replacing Avneet, her apprehensions, shooting in testing times, and more. She also revealed how this character has made her learn so many new things every day. Over to her:

How has the 'new normal' been? You are replacing Avneet on the show... excited or nervous?

It's my fourth day today. It is exciting. I am scared. I am nervous; it is a mixed feeling. I know I have stepped in as a replacement, someone else has played this character for two years and people will expect accordingly. I have never played a character like this, this is completely different from my own personality but I am getting comfortable with the character now. I am loving it because I am learning something new every day. 

Were you apprehensive though given that Avneet was loved as Jasmine?

I had apprehensions. I deliberated for some days before giving my nod. But, then I realised there is so much this character has to offer and on TV, we hardly get characters where there is something new to do every moment, so I am actually excited. I know people will have comparisons but I am waiting to see how they react. 

Are you scared of the COVID-19 situation... while shooting on sets?

Yes. I did not step outside my house for the last three and a half months, but then we will have to live with this. We can't stop working and the producers are taking every precaution mentioned to ensure safety. 

You have returned on a set after a long time. How has it been?

I have returned to a set after 10 months, everyone is taking precautions and using sanitizers, but still, you do feel a little scared. Moreover, my first day I had to shoot an action sequence, which I never did before. It is my introduction shot where I am a warrior. My body was paining after giving that shot because I never performed such sequences before. I was worried about my body language and everything. Moreover, I was doing it with Sidharth who is a pro in this, so I was more nervous. 

The camaraderie with Siddharth Nigam?

It is really nice. He is very kind and sweet. I am enjoying shooting with him. He is very helpful and guiding me with sequences. 

What are the differences you see while shooting after the hiatus?

Of course, it is difficult but manageable. We are trying to keep our distance but during the shot, we have to be together otherwise we are avoiding any contact. I just wish things are fine, thoda darr toh rehta hai.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement