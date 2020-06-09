EXCLUSIVE: Ashiesh Roy talks about returning home from the hospital due to lack of money, receiving help

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy had to return home from the hospital, however, he says he has been doing better but needs money for treatment ahead.

Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy was hospitalised May 14 post his condition got serious, however, the actor has been having trouble financially. Earlier, he had asked people for financial help, and while he did receive help, he has now returned home. Even in these testing times, he maintained a rather chirpy conversation and seemed to be optimistic about the times to come. If anything, I had a smile on my face at the end of the conversation, purely because of the way he sees life and so many other things he enlightened me about.

Ask him about his current health update, he says, "I have reached home, but the money problem still continues because it is an expensive treatment. I got my dialysis done today and I am getting better, but there is still some breathlessness, because of which I need to take oxygen. The doctor says that if I continue this for two months, it will improve, but getting money for those two months is the question since no one is working right now. And this is the only problem, which is why I came back because with the COVID 19 situation, you have to be kept in isolation, which means you need to be kept in a single room, and they are very expensive."

He also added, "I stay absolutely alone, never got married, never had any family and now I understand the importance of having one. After all, one does not understand things until they go through a difficult time." On receiving help from the industry, he says, "I received help, including the likes of Sooraj Thapar, BP Singh, and others. Those people have contributed monetarily, and they can also contribute to a certain amount. So everyone is trying, either way, I cannot have salt or water, so this is a rather pressing issue, and that is about it."

When quipped about how has he been coping up and if he expects help coming his way now that he is home, he said, "They are trying, and I cannot put in words the kind of love I have received from the industry and the fans, I did not even know this. In fact, I am from Delhi and I have always considered myself an outsider, and I have simply worked hard and lead a simple life, without asking for a loan, or any favours. I have done good work and now, I have received the fruit as God brought this upon me and God is the one trying to sort things out. God has thousands of kids, and everyone is asking."

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery and good health!

