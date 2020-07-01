EXCLUSIVE: Ashish Gokhale on resuming shoot during COVID 19: I will act and serve my patients simultaneously

Doctor-actor Ashish Gokhale, who has been serving the COVID 19 patients during the pandemic, has opened up on resuming the shoot and stated that acting and serving the patients will go on simultaneously.

The COVID 19 outbreak has been a tough battle for everyone and the entire nation is working together to combat this highly contagious virus. Besides, people can’t stop hailing the doctors for their selfless services in this crisis situation. In fact, on National Doctor’s Day today, several celebrities have penned special notes for the doctors to express their gratitude towards them. Interestingly, this Doctor’s Day is quite different for television actor Ashish Gokhale as he has been spending most of the time treating the COVID 19 patients.

As life is getting back on track gradually after being halted for around three months, several shows have resumed the shooting with strict guidelines to ensure the safety of the cast and crew. Needless to say, Ashish’s fans are eagerly waiting to watch his magic on the screen once again. However, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Kumkum Bhagya actor revealed that he has been sceptical to shoot during COVID 19 leaving his patients and considers serving the people as his moral duty. In fact, Ashish also revealed that while he wants to get back to shoots, he will continue to serve the people simultaneously while working on his projects.

Here are the excerpts from Ashish Gokhale’s interview:

Acting and doctor - two completely different roles and this Doctor's Day is different for you. How does it feel as it’s been 3 months of hard work while treating COVID 19 patients?

Yes! Being an actor and a doctor are completely different professions, it's a different world altogether. This doctor's day is definitely totally different for me. I am layered in double PPE kit, double gloves, double masks. It is very tiring, exhausting and terrifying. Right now, the only aim, only mission is to save the nation from this corona pandemic. Also, there is hope as the recovery rate has increased and things will fall into place soon as the nation is getting unlocked gradually. I also feel very proud that we have cured so many patients within these 3 months. They do call us, meet us, and are happy that they are now all well. Even people with blood cancer, who got corona have been cured. So, I am feeling very proud. Our hard work and efforts are paying off. It feels really good.

How have things changed in three months? Since shootings have started, will you go back to shoot or wait till some time and serve people?

I am really missing my shoots. I am missing them very very badly. But at the same time, as a responsible doctor and a responsible citizen of India, I feel it's my moral duty to serve my people. I get in a dilemma like this. I am very eager for shoots; I feel like going on set right now, starting the shoot and living the character who is not Ashish Gokhale. I feel like getting out of this role as Dr Ashish Gokhale and playing various characters on screen. So, it is confusing at times. I feel like let this pandemic be over and let everybody be okay, have a sigh of relief and then I can go and act. And I am kind of relieved now that corona is reducing and we are winning over this pandemic. So yeah, everything will be back to normal soon. Yes, of course, I will go back to shoot but once everything gets back to normal. I have a shoot of a web film which commences omn July 15, so I will have to go for it. But I end up being confused at times whether I should go to shoot leaving my patients like this. Acting is my passion, so I will have to go for a shoot and I will go soon. Though I will work as an actor, I will be serving my patients simultaneously and definitely treat corona. Also, I am damn sure, that as recovery rate is high and the death rate is as low as 3.5 %, the corona will vanish soon. It's my request to everyone, please don’t be afraid. Gargle every day for 10 mins twice a day with salt water to destroy the corona from your oropharynx. Drink warm water. And since the monsoon is here, so take care of yourself and stay positive. It will help us reduce the spread of disease.

