EXCLUSIVE: Ashnoor Kaur on birthday celebrations amid lockdown, taking a break post Patiala Babes

We got in touch with Ashnoor Kaur and the soon to turn birthday girl sure seems to be as bummed about a birthday in lockdown as anyone would be, but she also understands that safety comes first. Read on to know what did the Patiala Babes actress has to say.

Patiala Babes actress Ashnoor Kaur turns a year older tomorrow and well, as we know, the lockdown has already extended for another two weeks following May 4. While the actress was well aware of the lockdown being in place on her birthday, it is obviously a little disappointing to not be able to do things you though, especially when it is someone's sweet 16. None the less, the actress does understand that it is what is and is trying to let it not bother her just as much.

Ask her about the birthday and the lockdown, she said, "Well, to be very honest, I was really excited for my 16th, I mean obviously, everyone is. But of course, the safety of the people is more important. We had actually decided where are we going to celebrate our birthday, which would have been possible if there wasn't a lockdown, but I guess this lockdown has slashed away a lot of us. It is not just my birthday, but also our entire show, so I just want to tell everyone to stay safe and stay indoors."

She also said how she has her 12th this year and how she wishes to focus on that for this year and of course, on herself. She also said how she does not want to take any longer projects right now and take a break for some time to do all these things. And well, it only makes sense. Ashnoor has been trying to keep herself busy with academics and also focusing on her fitness for a while now, and on the work front, she wishes to explore more of Bollywood.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ashnoor Kaur on Patiala Babes being axed: It is really very heartbreaking, decision had to be taken

Talking about the show going off-air, she had earlier told us, "This decision had to be taken right now in times of the crisis because the lockdown is on and it is very uncertain. If we talk about my reaction emotionally, it was really very heartbreaking for me and I am going to take some days to digest the fact because I remember how on the last day, we were all so excited because we left the show at a crucial point and we were really excited to resume the shoot."

She also told us, "We had actually shot for 21 hours on the last day because we had to complete the show till that point before the lockdown. And after the lockdown, we were looking at many exciting things. Shooting with the same team for the same show, living and breathing a character for the past one -one and a half years tends to get you emotionally attached to everything. It is very difficult and I am going to miss all of them but what I can say is that I know the show and the characters have ended, but it is forever going to live in my heart and I am going to cherish the memories with the team, the producers. I also want to express my thanks to the channel for this beautiful journey."

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×