EXCLUSIVE: Ashnoor Kaur gets talking about spending time in quarantine, her journey from a child artist to now

Ashnoor Kaur gets talking about how has she been keeping up with this time during quarantine, her journey up until now, and some more of work. Read her EXCLUSIVE conversation with Pinkvilla here.

Indian television has lead to finding some of the biggest and brightest stars we have today, both in Bollywood and otherwise. And someone who has constantly been doing better for herself throughout her journey of 11 long years, is actress Ashnoor Kaur. Currently seen in Patiala Babes, Ashnoor started off as a child artist, and at the age of 15, she is counted as one of the best we have. As everyone is stuck at home during Coronavirus Lockdown, we caught up her on how is she spending her time, if she misses work, and some more.

Ask her about her quarantine, she says, "Initially, during the first two-three days I was very happy because back then it wasn't going to be 21 days as such. I was happy that I will get a break from work because shooting for 12 hours, studies, workouts, it all gets very hectic. I just slept and I did not do anything during the first two-three days but now, with the ongoing lockdown, so I am like I want to get get out soon. Now that we are so habituated to that schedule, we become very restless but looking at the positive side, I am trying to make this time as productive as possible. My online classes have just started so that is what has been keeping me busy and before that, I was helping my mom with the house chores. I tried to learn chess and then I gave up. I have been watching Netflix, I have been reading some novels, so that is about my time."

Since the lockdown has kept her away from work, on asking if this is proving to be an advantage as far as her studies are concerned and she says, "Of course, I am looking at this time as the time that I have gotten for myself. Not just academically, but I am also working out at home, to tone my body. I did not use to study as much but yes, now, I am going to spend my time doing both the things, studies and working out."

Talking about being away from shoots and missing all the onset fun, she says, "I miss going to work, it used to be fun on the sets and I want to get back as early as possible." On her journey from being a child actress to coming to this point in her life, she says, "I would call it a roller coaster ride and it has been an amazing journey with different roles, movies, ads, and there are so many things that I have done *Touchwood.* Now that I am going to complete 11 years in the industry, it is amazing. Fortunately, I have got a chance to work in almost all the genres, be it historical, daily soaps, mythological, even fantasies. I have got to explore a different part of being an actor plus not just doing television, movies like Sanju have given me a lot of exposure, it has taught me so many things, working with such amazing co-actors, directors and the entire team. I have got a chance to polish my art, I would say. For me, every day is a learning day."

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More