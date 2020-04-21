EXCLUSIVE: Ashnoor Kaur on Patiala Babes being axed: It is really very heartbreaking, decision had to be taken

We got in touch with Ashnoor Kaur to ask her more about Patiala Babes going off-air in lieu of the channel's decision to pull the plug on three of its shows. And well, here's what she had to say about it.

Yesterday, we heard the news about Sony TV pulling the plug on not one but three of its shows, namely, Shivin Narang and starrer Beyhadh 2, Ashnoor Kaur and Saurabh Raaj Jain's Patiala Babes, and Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. The decision has come in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown and in fact, the decision has received the support from producers given the current scenario.

Ashnoor has always spoken well about the show and she has expressed her fondness regarding this character and the entire team on multiple occasions. When any show goes off air, it is always an emotional course, especially given the current circumstances and how it is going to take a long time until all of them will come together again. None the less, we got in touch with Ashnoor, and she seemed to be just as emotional about the decision as one would have thought.

Ashnoor said, "This decision had to be taken right now in times of the crisis because the lockdown is on and it is very uncertain. If we talk about my reaction emotionally, it was really very heartbreaking for me and I am going to take some days to digest the fact because I remember how on the last day, we were all so excited because we left the show at a crucial point and we were really excited to resume the shoot."

She also went on to add further and revealed, "We had actually shot for 21 hours on the last day because we had to complete the show till that point before the lockdown. And after the lockdown, we were looking at many exciting things. Shooting with the same team for the same show, living and breathing a character for the past one -one and a half years tends to get you emotionally attached to everything. It is very difficult and I am going to miss all of them but what I can say is that I know the show and the characters have ended, but it is forever going to live in my heart and I am going to cherish the memories with the team, the producers. I also want to express my thanks to the channel for this beautiful journey."

Meanwhile, the actress has earlier spoken about her quarantine plans earlier and she revealed how she has taken this time to focus on her studies and also, her fitness. She added during her conversation with us as well and said that she has been helping her mother out with her household chores, trying to read books she has always wanted to, and so many other things for that matter. She also spoke about her plan ahead and revealed how she is looking at exploring more of Bollywood now, and find roles that will help her grow as an actor.

Credits :Pinkvilla

