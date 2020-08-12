EXCLUSIVE: Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana to collaborate for their fourth music video post Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam

Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are all set to leave fans enthralled with their romance in another music video. This will be their fourth collaboration.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana first met in the Bigg Boss 13 house wherein their love story brewed and how! Fans have loved the couple in the house and have rooted for them through thick and thin. Ever since lockdown, both Asim and Himanshi have collaborated in almost three music videos which include Kalla Sohna Nai, Khayaal Rakhya Kar, and Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam. Now, Himanshi, in a conversation with us revealed that the happy couple is coming together for another song which will be a love-based song, sung by a renowned singer.

Though she did not reveal the singer, fans will be hearing about the same in a couple of days from now. Himanshi and Asim's chemistry is one of the most talked ones and their song has been trending. Asim recently suffered injuries after he was attacked by a vehicle while he was on his bicycle.

Meanwhile, speaking of Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam, the lyrics penetrate into your heart and hit the right chord. Arijit's melodious voice weaves magic effortlessly. When it comes to love or breakup songs by Arijit, you know it's going to be the best. Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam has everything to make it audience favorite, Arijit's pleasant-sounding voice, Amaal's soothing music, Asim's top-notch acting skills, Himanshi's gorgeous saree looks, beautiful locations and a captivating storyline.

